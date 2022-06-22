MSNA 2021: Multi-Sectoral Needs Index Methodological Note, June 2022

Specific objectives and research questions
The 2021 Lebanon Multi Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) was conducted to support evidence-based decision-making for the 2022 humanitarian planning cycle process and to enable planning among key humanitarian actors through the provision of updated information on multi-sectoral needs and priorities for crisis-affected populations in Lebanon. To approach this objective, the MSNA sought to answer the following research questions:
-
What is the character of multi-sectoral humanitarian needs across Lebanon?
-
What are the magnitude, scope, and severity of humanitarian needs across specific sectors, including shelter, education, food security, health, livelihood, protection, and WASH, in Lebanon?
-
To what extent do households have inter-sectoral needs and what are the most common overlapping needs?
-
How do findings differ according to geographic area, population group - Lebanese, migrant, and Palestine Refugee in Lebanon (PRL) households (HHs) -, and vulnerability profile (age, gender, and disability) of households?