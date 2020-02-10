More than 75 practitioners share lessons on integrated models for Health, Protection and Social Stability in Lebanon [EN/AR/FR]

Beirut, Lebanon, February 5th 2020 – Amel Association International (www.amel.org) and International Alert (www.international-alert.org) organized a conference, on February 5th 2020, in Beirut, to discuss best practices in relation to the provision of health, protection and social stability interventions, in Lebanon, with more than 75 representatives from the donor, NGO, government, UN and academic communities.

This event is part of a conflict sensitive humanitarian and development initiative, responding to the health and protection needs of more than 25 000 Lebanese, Palestinian and Syrian refugees per year, implemented by Amel Association International, in partnership with International Alert (Alert) and Samusocial International (SSI), with the financial support of the French Development Agency (AFD).

At the conference, participants were welcomed by Dr Walid Ammar, General Director of the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health; Mr Thierry Liscia, Lebanon Deputy Director of the AFD; Ms Rebecca Crozier, EMENA Director of Alert; and Dr Kamel Mohanna, President of Amel Association International. Amel and Alert shared the lessons for an innovative partnership model integrating conflict sensitivity and social stability into rights-based provision of services. Then, the different stakeholders (health protection and social stability partners and donors) present provided feedback on the findings of the study published by Amel and Alert, which tackles how to consolidate social stability among crisis-affected populations with access to health and protection. Donors were also present and discussed the potential replication of such activities, underlining the importance of integrated, multi-sector approaches.

During the conference, Dr Kamel Mohanna, President of Amel, noted that “accessing health and protection is a universal right for all populations, and that dignity for all should guide our joint action”. Ms. Rebecca Crozier, EMENA Director of Alert highlighted that “building an inclusive model of universal healthcare and protection, responding to the needs of vulnerable populations, Lebanese as well as other nationalities, in Lebanon is crucial to meet the needs of service users and help ensure equal realization of rights to basic services in the current context and needs to be supported by all practitioners”. Mr Thierry Liscia, Lebanon Deputy Director of the AFD, added that “through this project, quality health and protection services were made available to all regardless of gender, nationality or confession with a particular focus on conflict-sensitive approaches that helped in strengthening social cohesion among communities”.

To understand better the role of the healthcare sector, an action research report was produced as part of the ‘Health and Protection, Vectors for Social Stability’ project. This action research report explores how community-based healthcare centres can provide health and protection services in a way that promotes social stability. It clearly shows that the integration of social stability and conflict sensitivity into healthcare and protection services contributes to mitigate and decrease tension between different groups at the level of the centres by improving relations between staff and individuals and between users from different communities.

In the coming weeks, the action research which has informed the conference’s discussion will be disseminated widely to ensure that initiatives promoting access to human rights while ensuring social stability are supported and replicated all over Lebanon at a time where solidarity is essential. You can also find it online here.

