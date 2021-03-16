Lebanon + 2 more
Monitoring of the effects of the economic deterioration on refugee households: Wave I – March 2020
Attachments
OBJECTIVES
Monitoring changes at the household level over time in key areas in the context of the deteriorating economic situation in Lebanon. The focus will be on the following areas:
- Livelihoods: loss of jobs, salary cuts, job retention and new job opportunities.
- Economic vulnerability: household debt
- Living conditions: rental costs, mobility, eviction and eviction threats
- Access to health services: demand and access to primary healthcare and hospitalization
- Food and livelihood coping strategies: rates of key negative food and non-food related coping strategies
Inform UNHCR/WFP and LCRP partner advocacy in order to: (A) maintain or improve funding for affected refugees; an (B) advocate against the reallocation of funds away from refugee centred programming.
For the initial wave, identify those socio-economic areas most impacted that could be further investigated through VASyR 2020 (currently planned for the end of March/April).
Summary of the methodology
To achieve this, we will use a nationally representative simple random sampling approach, extracted from the UNHCR database in Lebanon.
Two nationally representative samples will be extracted: (1) Syrian refugees, and (2) non-Syrian refugees. Each sample is estimated at 500 (total 1,000) refugee households.
Data collected through the call center via phone survey
Accounting for non-response rate, sampled: 1,000 Syrian; 1,000 non-Syrian
RESULT:
High non-response rate (49% Syrians, 58% non-Syrian)
513 Syrian cases and 417 non-Syrian surveys completed