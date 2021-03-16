Monitoring of the effects of the economic deterioration on refugee households: Wave I – March 2020

OBJECTIVES

Monitoring changes at the household level over time in key areas in the context of the deteriorating economic situation in Lebanon. The focus will be on the following areas: Livelihoods: loss of jobs, salary cuts, job retention and new job opportunities.

Economic vulnerability: household debt

Living conditions: rental costs, mobility, eviction and eviction threats

Access to health services: demand and access to primary healthcare and hospitalization

Food and livelihood coping strategies: rates of key negative food and non-food related coping strategies

Inform UNHCR/WFP and LCRP partner advocacy in order to: (A) maintain or improve funding for affected refugees; an (B) advocate against the reallocation of funds away from refugee centred programming.