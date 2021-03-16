Lebanon + 2 more

Monitoring of the effects of the economic deterioration on refugee households: Wave I – March 2020

OBJECTIVES

  • Monitoring changes at the household level over time in key areas in the context of the deteriorating economic situation in Lebanon. The focus will be on the following areas:

    • Livelihoods: loss of jobs, salary cuts, job retention and new job opportunities.
    • Economic vulnerability: household debt
    • Living conditions: rental costs, mobility, eviction and eviction threats
    • Access to health services: demand and access to primary healthcare and hospitalization
    • Food and livelihood coping strategies: rates of key negative food and non-food related coping strategies

  • Inform UNHCR/WFP and LCRP partner advocacy in order to: (A) maintain or improve funding for affected refugees; an (B) advocate against the reallocation of funds away from refugee centred programming.

  • For the initial wave, identify those socio-economic areas most impacted that could be further investigated through VASyR 2020 (currently planned for the end of March/April).

Summary of the methodology

  • To achieve this, we will use a nationally representative simple random sampling approach, extracted from the UNHCR database in Lebanon.

  • Two nationally representative samples will be extracted: (1) Syrian refugees, and (2) non-Syrian refugees. Each sample is estimated at 500 (total 1,000) refugee households.

  • Data collected through the call center via phone survey

  • Accounting for non-response rate, sampled: 1,000 Syrian; 1,000 non-Syrian

RESULT:

  • High non-response rate (49% Syrians, 58% non-Syrian)

  • 513 Syrian cases and 417 non-Syrian surveys completed

