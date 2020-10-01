The Monaco Red Cross supports the Lebanese Red Cross

On the initiative of its President, H.S.H. Prince Albert II, the Monaco Red Cross has decided to release €100,000 in response to the explosions which have ravaged the Lebanese capital. €50,000 will be allocated to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and €50,000 to the Lebanese Red Cross.

On Tuesday 4th August 2020 at 18.10 hrs local time, two blasts shook the port of Beirut, the country's economic lungs, following an incident in a building containing a shipload of 2,720 tonnes of ammonium nitrate. The shock waves were felt over a 2 km radius and affected close to 227,800 inhabitants.

The Secretary General of the Lebanese Red Cross, George Kettani, speaks of over 100 deaths and more than 4,000 casualties according to the latest provisional figures. This tragedy happened as Lebanon was experiencing its worst economic and social crisis for decades.

The international community is currently offering support by sending over human, financial and food resources. The United Nations Organisation is concerned about flour stocks due to the destruction of grain silos installed close to the explosions and the local authorities fear shortages, as the port is the main gateway for food imports.

The Lebanese community has various ties of friendship with the Principality of Monaco.

Our thoughts naturally go out to the victims and their families.

The Monaco Red Cross is launching an appeal to support the Lebanese Red Cross in its emergency response.

You can make a donation, stating "Lebanon":

By bank cheque (to the order of the Monaco Red Cross -- LEBANON) or by cash to be left at the Monaco Red Cross's main address -- 27 Bld de Suisse, 98000 Monaco (tel. +377 97.97.68.00).

Via our website croix-rouge.mc, selecting « Lebanon » on the online donation page

By bank transfer (bank details available on our website page dedicated to donations).

The Monaco Red Cross will be tracking all donations. Our heartfelt thanks for your generosity.

Stay up to date -- every day you can find the latest information about the actions implemented by the Monaco Red Cross: www.croix-rouge.mc et sur Facebook, Twitter et Instagram.