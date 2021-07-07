Minister Coveney announces humanitarian assistance for Lebanon

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Simon Coveney, TD, today announced an additional €1 million for the World Food Programme (WFP) to provide assistance for the poorest and most vulnerable Lebanese households. Minister Coveney made the announcement during his visit to Lebanon.

“Lebanon is facing enormous challenges and multiple crises from the impact of the Syrian conflict, economic difficulties and the aftermath of the devastating Beirut explosion last year – and all of this is occurring during the COVID-19 pandemic. Everything I have seen and heard during this visit emphasises the need to provide further support to the people of Lebanon – who have been so generous in hosting large numbers of refugees over many years.”

In announcing Ireland’s pledge of €1 million, he added:

“While the search for longer term political and economic solutions continue in Lebanon and the region, we cannot lose time in addressing the devastating consequences of multiple difficulties in the everyday lives of the Lebanese people. It is essential to provide humanitarian assistance now, and that we do so without taking away resources from the much-needed assistance to refugees in Lebanon from Syria and Palestine.”

