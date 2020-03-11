Minimum standards for child protection in humanitarian action – Lebanon

INTRODUCTION: MINIMUM STANDARDS FOR CHILD PROTECTION IN HUMANITARIAN ACTION

The global Minimum Standards for Child Protection (global CPMS) in Humanitarian Action were launched in 2012. The standards outline the common agreements on what must be achieved in order for child protection (CP) responses in humanitarian settings to be effective. They aim to improve the understanding of child protection in emergency and humanitarian settings and strive for quality preventative and responsive child protection programming. They are intended to:

• Set common principles • Strengthen coordination • Improve the quality of programming and its impact • Improve accountability • Define child protection work • Provide good practice examples • Enable better advocacy and communication on child protection.

CONTEXTUALIZATION PROCESS OF STANDARDS FOR LEBANON:

With the increase in the child protection needs in Lebanon as a consequence of the Syria crisis, child protection organizations in Lebanon, together with the Ministry of Social Affairs (MOSA) recognized the importance of contextualizing the global CPMS.

Contextualizing key standards makes them more relevant to a country’s operating context. Country-specific standards can also be used for planning and reporting, advocacy, fund-raising efforts and capacity building.

The CPMS task force was formed specifically to undertake the process of contextualization. The group was positioned under the National Child Protection Working Group (nCPWG), co-led by Ministry of Social Affairs (MOSA) and consisted of members of the Child Protection Working Group; including national and international child protection and UN agencies working in Lebanon.

The process of selecting standards to contextualize was done through workshops held with government stakeholders and relevant agencies, to allow for discussion, debate and sharing of practice and research, including a survey undertaken by the national CPWG to allow all agencies to give their inputs. As a result, the following eight standards were selected for contextualization in Lebanon.