Menstrual Hygiene Management Among Syrian Refugee Women in the Bekaa

RIMA MAJED AND HODA TOUMA

This research paper explores the different challenges related to menstrual hygiene faced by Syrian refugee women residing in Informal Tented Settlements (ITSs) in the Bekaa valley in Lebanon. The piece first looks at women’s distinct lived experiences and practices, focusing on products, safety and health, and delving into the implications of those challenges on paid work and domestic responsibilities and care work. The report then tackles communal perceptions and social stigma, and looks at how those affect women’s practices, bodies and lives, with a particular focus on knowledge and informal support systems amongst women. The research finally provides potential solutions and programatic recommendations for integrating menstrual hygiene management in humanitarian responses, particularly targeted at the WASH, protection, education and health sectors.