Memorandum of Understanding between Qatar Fund for Development and the Lebanese Ministry of Health to reconstruct Karantina Hospital in Beirut

Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Lebanese Ministry of Health to reconstruct the old building of the Karantina Hospital in Beirut. This step comes within the framework of Qatar’s continuing of its pledges to help and support Lebanon after the explosion of Beirut Port on August 4, 2020.

Through the MoU, QFFD seeks to strengthen the brotherly relations that bind the two countries. The MoU aims to reconstruct and equip building (B) of the old government hospital, Karantina, which was completely destroyed as a result of the Beirut Port explosion. Further, this memorandum confirms His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the state, fulfillment of the pledges he made at The International Conference on Assistance and Support of Beirut to the Lebanese People, to support Lebanon with an amount of (50) million US dollars. This conference was held in the French capital, Paris, on August 9, 2020.

For his part, His Excellency Mr.Khalifa bin Jassim al-Kuwari, QFFD Director General, affirmed that this support comes in the context of the State of Qatar’s response to its humanitarian duty. Brotherhood and solidarity bonds between the two countries make it imperative for Qatar to support Lebanon, provide it with relief and development assistance and alleviate the suffering of the Lebanese people to overcome the difficult circumstances they are going through recently.

From his side, Dr. Hamad Hassan, Minister of Health in the Lebanese caretaker government, praised the presence of the Qatari partners who have always supported Lebanon, its people, and the health sector in particular. He thanked the State of Qatar for its donation to rebuild Karantina Hospital, which was destroyed as a result of the Beirut Port explosion, pointing out that it will be difficult the old building, which was severely damaged by the explosion, , and all studies indicated the necessity of removing it and rebuilding it again. He also noted the importance of Qatar’s donation, especially as it was the first hospital established near the port, and it was designated for quarantine and dedicated for children. Therefore, demolishing the hospital, rebuilding and equipping it from the Qatari donation, has significance is symbolic for all the Lebanese people. According to the agreement, the hospital shall be ready within two years.

In his turn, His Excellency the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Lebanese Republic, Mohammed Hassan Jaber Al-Jaber, said in his speech, “The State of Qatar did not hesitate to respond to the call of the brothers in Lebanon after the explosion of the Beirut Port, which caused enormous human and material damage. Qatar was a pioneer in supporting Lebanon to overcome its ordeal, according to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the state. His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to Lebanon paid several visits to Lebanon and announced the implementation of several development and humanitarian projects after the catastrophe that afflicted Lebanon. These projects include the reconstruction of the old building of the Karantina Hospital in Beirut, which reflects Qatar’s firm belief in meeting humanitarian and development needs, especially health- related needs, as being the bridge for countries to reach stability and progress. We commend the efforts made by QFFD, which come as part of the supporting projects that aims to improve the conditions of the Lebanese and help them overcome the crisis they are going through. These efforts also emphasize the depth of brotherhood and cooperation between the State of Qatar and Lebanon.

It is worth noting that the State of Qatar has established an air bridge since the day of the explosions in the Port of Lebanon and provided the Republic of Lebanon with tens of tons of humanitarian, medical and food aid. In addition, the State of Qatar has established two additional field hospitals, each containing 500 beds, respirators and generators, to confront the outbreak of the corona virus pandemic. The first field hospital was built in the north next to the government hospital, while the second one, located in the city of Tire in the south, is still under construction.