Medical Teams International responds to tragic explosion in Beirut

Non-profit Organization is Fundraising to Provide Critically Needed Medical Supplies

(Portland, OR) August 7, 2020 – Medical Teams International, a humanitarian organization active in Lebanon, is mounting a response to help serve people and communities affected by the deadly explosion which devastated Beirut’s port and much of the city on August 4th.

The organization is fundraising to support the shipment and delivery of much-needed medical supplies to Beirut in coordination with partners. In addition, Medical Teams is determining how its experienced technical staff can support partners in addressing the widespread mental health and psychosocial needs brought about by this crisis. At this time, Medical Teams is not accepting medical supplies or other gifts-in-kind for the response. Also, due to COVID-19, Medical Teams will not be activating volunteers to serve in Lebanon.

Before the blast occurred, Lebanon’s health system was already experiencing a health crisis due to COVID-19. The city’s hospitals were overwhelmed with patients. With the damage from the blast, several of the city’s hospitals cannot admit new patients. Many supplies were stored in warehouses in the port area which were destroyed or heavily damaged, meaning that there is now a shortage of medical supplies.

“The images and accounts coming from our team on the ground in Beirut are absolutely devastating,” said Martha Newsome, President and CEO of Medical Teams International.

“What is emerging from the rubble is unrecognizable; the grief and sense of utter hopelessness is palpable everywhere. Medical Teams is providing urgent relief as medical supplies and assistance are a top priority with thousands injured and hospitals completely overwhelmed.”

To donate to Medical Teams’ Beirut response, please visit https://give.medicalteams.org/give/beirut-response.htm

About Medical Teams International

Founded in 1979, Medical Teams International provides life-saving medical care for people in crisis, such as survivors of natural disasters and refugees. We care for the whole person— physical, emotional, social and spiritual. Daring to love like Jesus, we serve all people—regardless of religion, nationality, sex or race. Because every person—no matter where they are or how desperate their situation—matters. Learn more at medicalteams.org and on social media using @medicalteams. For more information and donations for Medical Teams’ work on COVID-19, please visit https://www.medicalteams.org/how-we-heal/natural-disasters/covid-19-resp...

Media Contact

Karen Piatt

kpiatt@medicalteams.org

206.708.0355