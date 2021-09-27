Media Advisory: Press Conference on the Emergency Response Plan in Lebanon [EN/AR]

WHAT: Press Conference on the Emergency Response Plan in Lebanon.

To be able to attend, journalists can register for accreditation until 30 September 1200 noon Beirut time on the below link: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAudO6urj8oEtCWpvSxK4mqEoC0sEH4gOy4

Interpretation services will be provided from Arabic to English and vise versa. Journalists who are attending in person must bring their own lalaptops/mobile phones with headsets to connect and access translation.

WHEN: Friday 1 October 2021 at 1200 – 1300 Beirut time.

WHERE: UN House/ ESCWA building.

WHO: Dr. Najat Rochdi, Deputy Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator accompanied by a number of UN and NGO representatives from the humanitarian community.

WHY: Dr. Rochdi will inform how the humanitarian community working under her leadership plans to collectively respond to the most pressing humanitarian needs of most vulnerable populations affected by the multi-dimentional crisis in Lebanon. She will notably answer questions related to the Emergency Response Plan (ERP) launched in August 2021.

About the Emergency Response Plan (ERP)

The humanitarian community in Lebanon (UN agencies and NGOs) have launched in early August a 12-months Emergency Response Plan to provide life-saving support to 1.1 million of the most vulnerable Lebanese and migrants affected by the ongoing crisis and facilitate the continuation of humanitarian programs for all affected populations.

The Plan, costed at US$383 million, complements UNRWA and the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan (LCRP) programmes for Syrian and Palestine refugees, and the communities hosting them.

The ERP is available online: https://bit.ly/3fz4V8Q

