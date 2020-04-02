Measures impacting refugees in Lebanon - Shop closures - June-December 2019

OVERVIEW

Following the introduction of administrative and policy measures impacting the protective environment in Lebanon,

UNHCR – in collaboration with partners – has systematically been monitoring measures affecting refugees since June 2019. Enforcement of existing Lebanese regulations in 2019, coupled with a Higher Defence Council decision to ensure compliance with work permit regulations for foreign workers to increase formality and subsequently protection of the labour force, led to a series of shop and business closures. Refugees have been negatively impacted, as this directly affects their access to livelihoods opportunities.

This dashboard outlines the closure by authorities of shops that are owned or managed (or perceived to be) by Syrians, in the period June-December 2019. Most shop closures during this period took place in July 2019, shortly following the issuance of an action plan by the Ministry of Labour, and mostly in the governorates of Akkar and the Bekaa. The vast majority of shop closures are due to the lack of the required work permit or operational licence, or the lack of legal residency. Since the start of nation-wide protests in October 2019, no shop closures have been recorded.