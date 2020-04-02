Measures impacting refugees in Lebanon - Raids (June - December 2019)

OVERVIEW

Following the introduction of administrative and policy measures impacting the protective environment in Lebanon, UNHCR – in collaboration with partners – has systematically been monitoring measures affecting refugees since June 2019. This dashboard outlines the findings on raids by authorities of refugee places of work or residence, which took place during the period June-December 2019. A total of 94 raids occurred, which resulted in the arrest of more than 1,100 refugees (mostly due to lack of legal residency) and in material damage (to shelter or other property) in 43% of cases. Raids have a large impact on refugees' sense of security. Many refugees feel under constant threat as a result of their inability to secure legal residency