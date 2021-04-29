Measures impacting refugees in Lebanon (Jan - Dec 2020)

OVERVIEW

Curfews and COVID-19 movement restrictions were the most significant and widespread forms of measures impacting refugees in 2020. All measures reported here either targeted refugees only, or applied to them more harshly. Measures affecting both communities equally, such as national lockdowns, are not reported. The socio-economic effects of these measures, such as isolation and loss of livelihoods, increased the vulnerability and exposure to protection risks of refugees who were already facing dire circumstances.

Authorities also continued to carry out raids of refugee places of work or residence. While the number of refugees arrested or impacted by these raids is much lower than last year, raids, and potential thereof, nevertheless have a serious impact on refugees' sense of security. Many refugees feel under constant threat as a result of their inability to secure legal residency.