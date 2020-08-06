Malteser International commits €100,000 for emergency aid after Beirut explosion

Beirut. Malteser International has released an initial 100,000 euros to the relief efforts in Lebanon following the deadly blast that occurred across the capital city of Beirut on Tuesday evening. Malteser International is working closely with the Lebanese Association of the Knights of Malta to provide relief to those affected: Two mobile medical units from across the country have being mobilized towards Beirut to treat casualties. “The funds will be used to purchase protective gear for responders as well as essential supplies such as plaster, splints and bandages which will be used to treat fractures and burns that cannot be attended to in the overwhelmed hospitals”, said Clemens Mirbach, Malteser International’s Country Coordinator for Lebanon.

Some 200 volunteers from the Order of Malta are also helping to care for the most vulnerable survivors, clearing rubble and making homes habitable again. “A group of five volunteers can clean up around three apartments a day,” said Mirbach. “This is a meaningful contribution for the hundreds of thousands who are facing homelessness. Our message to the people is clear: You are not alone, we are with you!”

The explosion devastated entire neighborhoods, killed over 100 people and left over 200,000 without homes. "People now urgently need shelter, emergency supplies, food, and psychosocial support," said Raymond Tarabay, Partner Coordinator for Malteser International in Lebanon.

Malteser International has been working in cooperation with the Lebanese Association of the Knights of Malta since 2014, providing medical care for Syrian refugees and vulnerable host communities.

Note to editors:

Raymond Tarabay is in Lebanon and available for interviews.

Press contact:

Katharina Kiecol +49 (0)221 96441 181, katharina.kiecol@malteser-international.org

Malteser International is urgently appealing for funds to provide life-saving assistance!

DONATE NOW Reference: "Lebanon"

Account number: 20 20 270 IBAN: DE74 3706 0193 0002 0202 70 BIC: GENODED1PAX Pax Bank Cologne

Reference: “Lebanon”

Malteser International is committed to providing access to a sustainable supply of clean water and adequate sanitary facilities in some of the world’s most fragile regions. As the humanitarian relief agency of the Sovereign Order of Malta with over 100 projects annually in some 27 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas, Malteser International has been standing by those affected by poverty, disease, conflict and disaster, helping them lead a healthy life with dignity – without distinction of religion, race or political persuasion. Christian values and the humanitarian principles build the foundation of its work. For more information: *www.malteser-international.org and *www.orderofmalta.int