LWR Situation Report: Beirut Explosion, August 11, 2020 | No. 3

SITUATION OVERVIEW

In the early evening of Aug. 4, explosions occurred in the Port of Beirut, Lebanon, suspected to be the result of ammonium nitrate catching fire. The ensuing explosions engulfed the entire port area adjacent to the downtown core of Beirut, damaging residences and businesses, and also affecting many hospitals, already overwhelmed and struggling in the coronavirus pandemic.

The unexpected explosion and coronavirus pandemic exacerbate underlying issues from the recent past, including an unstable political climate and record inflation.

About half of the country is unemployed and dependent on food assistance. The port of Beirut is currently unusable, and the national food stock is reportedly low. Concerns of food insecurity grow. Supply chains remain open through Tripoli to the north, but this blow to infrastructure limits access to critical markets for those most affected by the explosion. The Prime Minister and his administration have resigned yesterday following further outcry and protests. The outlook for Lebanon is dire if coordinated action is not undertaken now.