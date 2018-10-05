05 Oct 2018

Livelihoods - January-August 2018 Dashboard, Inter-Agency Coordination Lebanon

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Aug 2018 View Original
Download PDF (5.4 MB)

The Jan_August dashboard summarizes the progress made by partners involved in the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan and highlights trends affecting people in need. The Livelihoods sector in Lebanon is working to: OUTCOME 1: Stimulate local economic development and market systems to create income generating opportunities and employment, OUTCOME 2: Improve workforce employability, OUTCOME 3: Strengthen policy development and enabling environment for job creation.

Key Achievements
- 1,089 jobs created or maintained in Lebanese Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Value Chains (1,063 jobs maintained and 26 jobs created)
- 3,793 vulnerable persons employed through public infrastructure and environment assets improvement. 1,163 Lebanese; 1,948 Syrians; and 682 Palestinians
- 544 persons accessed employment or income opportunities out of 16,745 beneficiaries of skills trainings
- 7 Value chains interventions implemented (North-Akkar)
- 1,088 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Cooperatives improved their productivity and profit, and/or accessed new clients and markets

