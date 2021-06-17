LHIF Briefing Paper June 2021 - Slipping Through The Cracks: The limitations of response in Palestinian communities in Lebanon

Interconnected and compounded crises in Lebanon have drastically changed the humanitarian landscape, with many newly vulnerable people unable to meet their basic needs. Syrian and Palestine refugees continue to face immense barriers in accessing essential services, dignified living conditions, decent work opportunities and legal protection as a result of their status in Lebanon. This note focuses on Palestine refugees; a population group which has fallen off the radar of many during Lebanon's ‘annus horribilis’. The analysis and recommendations outlined in this document, draw on a recent survey of LHIF members currently implementing activities in Palestinian communities, in addition to interviews with local NGOs and UNRWA programme staff.