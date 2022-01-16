Lebanon/MENA: Beirut-Port Explosion, August 2020 – July 2021 (MDRLB009)

SITUATION UPDATE

Humanitarian conditions The humanitarian impact of the August 2020 explosion at the Port of Beirut has been immense, and the wider context of the complex crisis in which it takes place has made the road to recovery and resilience a challenging one.

The double explosion, caused by the detonation of hundreds of tons of highly explosive fertilizer stored at the port, took over 200 lives, left over 6,000 people with physical injuries and unidentified number of others with psychological distress, and displaced over 300,000 people whose homes were damaged or destroyed. According to the World Bank, the blast caused $3.8-4.6 billion in material damages. Half of the capital’s healthcare centers were left inoperable. Almost 56% of private businesses were also impacted.2 This has a direct impact on the livelihoods of those employed by affected businesses in Beirut, a group that includes many people residing outside of Beirut and commuting to work as well as those living and working in the capital. Those living in low- income and underserved parts of Beirut are among the most vulnerable as they may have lost both their houses and source of income.

The aftermath of this disaster has unfolded in conditions of compounded crisis that Lebanon has experienced, before and after the blast. These include an unprecedented economic crisis, civil unrest, COVID-19 pandemic, and long-term implications of hosting one of the largest refugee populations per capita in the world.

Lebanon’s economic crisis, which began in October 2019, now ranks among the top three most severe crises the world has experienced since the 1850s, according to the World Bank. 3As of 2021, over 80% of people in Lebanon are living in multidimensional poverty, which reflects deprivation across areas such as healthcare, electricity, water, sanitation, transportation, connectivity, and means of income. This represents a doubling of the multidimensional poverty rate from 42% in 2019.4 These conditions have also led to a crisis in the quality and accessibility of healthcare. Medicines previously subsidized are unavailable and services became less available, as hospitals and healthcare centers have had to reduce operational hours or operational capacity due to reduced fuel and supplies. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization estimated in September that 40% of medical doctors and 15-17% of nurses have left the country.5 COVID-19 continued to affect health and economic recovery as the country experienced a wave of cases in late 2020 and early 2021. Vaccine rollout began in February 2021 but with fewer than one in five vaccinated as of the end of the reporting period, Lebanon remains vulnerable to continued transmission including of variants.

Lebanon was also impacted by civil unrest and uncertainty in the governance environment. Following the resignation of the government in August 2020, the government was in a caretaker capacity for the entire reporting period, followed by forming a new government in September 2021.

The current conditions pose risks for those already vulnerable including migrant and refugee populations, who make up a quarter of people in Lebanon. Most Syrian and Palestinian refugees were living in poverty prior to 2019 and have experienced increasingly dire circumstances.