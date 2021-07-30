Lebanon
Lebanon - Wildfire (Lebanon Civil Defence, media, JRC_EFFIS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 July 2021)
- A wildfire broke out on 28 July in the Qoubaiyat area (north-eastern Akkar Governorate, northern Lebanon).
- According to media reports, one person died, eight were injured and several people have been evacuated from Al-Qoubaiyat Village.
- Firefighting operations are ongoing, but strong winds risk its further spread.
- The fire risk is expected to remain very high to extreme over most of central and eastern Akkar Governorate, including the Qoubaiyat area over the next 24 hours.