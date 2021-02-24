Lebanon – Vulnerability Assessment for Syrian Refugees (UNHCR, WFP, UNICEF) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 February 2021)

The latest Vulnerability Assessment of Syrian Refugees in Lebanon (VASyR), conducted jointly by UNHCR, WFP and UNICEF, was published on 19 February.

It shows an increase in the proportion of refugee households living under the extreme poverty line, which reached 89% in 2020, up from 55% only a year before.

Half of the Syrian refugee population is now food insecure and refugees are accumulating more debt than ever before. Refugee children have limited access to remote learning in the context of the COVID-19 outbreak, and child labour is on the rise.