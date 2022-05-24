Lebanon: Vital Data Observatory (VDO) Dashboard - 2021

In efforts to reduce maternal mortality and improve maternal and child health (MCH) outcomes, the Vital Data Observatory (VDO) was initiated in 2016. The VDO monitors and evaluates health data specific to the maternal and child health population (of all nationalities) in Lebanon. This data helps drives the identification of MOPH's MCH priorities.

The VDO Network includes all hospitals that provide delivery services and midwives clinics certified by the Lebanese Order of Midwives (LOM) across Lebanon.

25 Governmental Hospitals

101 Private Hospitals

51 Midwives Clinics