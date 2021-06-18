Lebanon: Vigil InSight Economic and Political Situation Alert, 18 June 2021

There is a SIGNIFICANT risk that continued public protests could evolve into food riots, and already rising crime will increase as low income groups struggle to feed themselves and many of the more powerful profit from the crisis.

Traffic disruptions due to road closures have also been reported in Tripoli city. Road-blocking protests are LIKELY to continue in the near term and could escalate, especially after dark. Security forces may use tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds and reopen obstructed roads.