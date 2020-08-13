Lebanon: Update on humanitarian response in Beirut

The UN and partners continue to respond to humanitarian needs in Lebanon following last week’s blasts in Beirut.

UNHCR-run mobile health clinics are providing medicines and health services to those most in need, with more than 2,000 people receiving medication for acute and chronic conditions. Hundreds more have received first aid services and psychosocial support. And a dedicated helpline is being established for timely response to requests for assistance.

UNICEF has facilitated the logistics and distribution of 10,000 tetanus vaccines, 42 emergency kits and emergency drugs to primary health-care centres in need.

Read more on UNOCHA.