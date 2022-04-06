Lebanon: UNRWA - Protection Monitoring Report - Q4 2021

This report is the fourth of UNRWA’s protection monitoring of the situation of Palestinian refugees.It reflects qualitative data from focal points from UNRWA staff and local organisations in five Palestine Refugee Camps (Beddawi, Bourj Barajneh, Wavel, Ein El Hilweh and Rashidieh) and their collective analysis of these trends.

Key Issues

• Between October and December 2021 the economic situation in Lebanon continued to worsen for most as subsidies on products including fuel, medicine and many basic food items were removed, and the Lebanese currency was further devalued. On 4 October seven people were killed and more than 30 injured during armed clashes in the Tayouneh neighbourhood of central Beirut between supporters of different Lebanese political groups which, while they did not directly affect the Palestinian refugee community, added to anxiety of people across Lebanon.

• The socio-economic situation in Lebanon remained the primary threat to people’s sense of safety, with the end of subsidies, rise in prices and struggle to accessfuel for heating, transport and electricity. Ongoing anxiety over the socio-economic situation meant that although there was a decrease in violent incidents over the quarter, the impact on Palestinian refugees’ sense of safety was only moderate as people struggled to provide for the basic needs of their families and levels of anger, hopelessness and anxiety remained.

• The number of violent incidents3 directly affecting Palestinian refugees decreased from a peak of 34 during quarter three to 16 in quarter four, with incidents recorded in all areas more regularly than during the first half of the year (11 in quarter one and 10 in quarter two), apart from in the Beqaa where no incidents were reported all year. The situation in Bourj Shemali in particular became increasingly tense following an explosion on 10 December and related shooting between Palestinian factions on 12 December.

• Focal points indicated that social tensions have become more widespread over the last months of the year and were more present in the family sphere, reflecting extremely high levels of stress. Tensions between Palestine Refugees from Lebanon (PRL) and Palestinian Refugees from Syria (PRS) were reported to be particularly high during October and November as PRS continued to receive cash assistance from UNRWA while most PRL did not. This changed in December when UNRWA announced a change in emergency cash assistance that negatively impacted most PRS families and in some areas led to more solidarity between the two groups.

• New protection threats emerged, including kidnappings for ransom in Central Lebanon Area (CLA) (three incidents), and an increase in threats of eviction inside and outside the camps, with landlords in some areas said to be increasing rent.

• Children were said to be less exposed to violence due to returning to school, however, due to a rise in reported food insecurity and neglect, protection concerns were as high as during quarter three. The cost of transportation impacted both PRL and PRS children’s return to school in some areas, particularly in Tyre and the Beqaa, and the impact of two years online learning and the recently introduced blended modality (one week in school/ one week online) was said to disturb children’s settling back into regular education.

• Issues raised by PRS during this period included in particular access to education related to registration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MEHE) and anxiety over residency, as well as difficulties registering for UNRWA’s assistance for those who entered the country irregularly.

• On 25 November the Minister of Labour announced a new circular No.1/96, which potentially opened the door to Palestinian refugees’ participation in more professions. Although the circular contained very few new provisions for Palestinians’ right to work in Lebanon, there was significant backlash to it in some sections of Lebanese society.4 Some PRS reported an increase in exploitation in the workplace, including non-payment for completed work.

• Throughout the quarter people reported that both PRL and PRS continued to move onward to third countries, including a few reports of people going to Belarus. Media reports indicated that an increased number of Palestinian refugees left Beirut through regular means in 2021.5 The number of refugees requesting information or assistance from UNRWA for onward movement doubled during 2021.

• During November and December UNRWA experienced significant funding difficulties, leading to concern about UNRWA’s ability to provide services within the community and protests and sit-ins which impacted some UNRWA installations, including schools.