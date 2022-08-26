Lebanon: UNRWA - Protection Monitoring Report - Q2 2022

This report on the situation of Palestinian refugees is largely drawn from qualitative data from focal points among UNRWA staff and local organisations in five Palestinian refugee camps – Beddawi in North Lebanon Area (NLA), Bourj Barajneh in Central Lebanon Area (CLA), Wavel in Beqaa, Ein El Hilweh in Saida and Rashidieh in Tyre – and their collective analysis of trends. Unless otherwise stated, findings are drawn from focal point surveys and interviews.

Summary

Access to basic goods and services was further restricted as prices rose. Electricity and internet were increasingly out of reach for many, with Palestinian refugee families sharing subscriptions or cancelling services altogether. Rising rent caused some families to voluntarily move rather than face eviction. The ability to travel within the country, to eat a nutritious diet, and to access clean drinking water also suffered as prices for transport, food and water outpaced incomes.

To survive, families increasingly relied on cash transfers from UN agencies including UNRWA, NGOs, relatives abroad, and Palestinian political factions.

Violent crime within Palestinian refugee camps remained steady from last quarter, but high levels of theft and robbery, as well as violence in areas surrounding camps in Beirut, Beqaa and the North, left many Palestinian refugees continuing to be afraid for their safety and limiting their movements as a result.

Palestinians expressed concerns at anti-refugee rhetoric from prominent Lebanese figures primarily targeting Syrian refugees, although at the end of the quarter this remained largely rhetorical. High levels of pre-existing discrimination persisted.

The number of Palestinian refugees seeking irregular channels to a future in a third country appeared to rise significantly, with UNRWA aware of a number of Palestinian refugees successfully reaching Europe by boat.

Following a statement against the legalization of homosexuality and civil marriage by the Lebanese Mufti, there was significant backlash from Palestinian religious leaders against NGO activities promoting gender equality, alongside accusations that some activities also promoted homosexuality. Women’s leaders reported targeting and repression during this period, although subsequently their activities were able to continue.

The difficulty in maintaining confidentiality and obtaining access to justice for GBV cases continued to be highlighted, particularly in the camps.

Child labour remained a small but growing phenomenon as the economic crisis continued to hit household incomes. While, in some areas, child marriage was reported to continue, in others, it reportedly was less common this quarter as families have sought to avoid the costs associated with all marriages.