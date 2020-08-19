Lebanon: UN and partners continue to provide emergency aid

Beirut port is temporarily operational and nearly 9,000 containers were unloaded at the port between 11 and 18 August. Twenty-one freighters and six international ships docked during that period and around 1,050 tons of different goods were imported through the port, particularly iron and wheat.

The Lebanese Armed Forces have successfully cleaned up the eastern port area, which allowed three quays to become fully operational once again, along with a courtyard in the port.

