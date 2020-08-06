Lebanon: UN and humanitarian partners continue support response in Beirut

In Lebanon, the United Nations and humanitarian partners are supporting and mobilizing assistance for the ongoing Government-led emergency response efforts to the explosions.

OCHA is coordinating the deployment of experts from the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSRAG) and UN Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) to support first responders in Beirut. Additional emergency teams are arriving to help mount a coordinated humanitarian response.

With support from the UN and its partners, the Lebanese Red Cross is providing temporary shelter for displaced families.

