Lebanon: Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) - Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse, Dec 2020

INTRODUCTION

This document is guided by the Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) Strategy for Lebanon, endorsed in 2020 by the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT), which enshrines the principles of key global guidance developed by the IASC to strengthen and accelerate PSEA at the country level and the key guiding principles of the Secretary General’s Bulletin ST/SGB/2003/13. The UN and its partners in Lebanon have a ‘zero tolerance’ policy for SEA and are committed to promoting an environment which effectively prevents and responds to SEA, including by applying collective global standards and commitments set by the IASC and UN.

These SOPs aim to establish safe and ethical procedures for the handling of complaints of sexual exploitation of abuse (SEA) among UN agencies, NGOs and CSOs operating in response to the Beirut Port explosions, and to strengthen access to safe, confidential and survivorcentred reporting for affected communities. The SOPs will be reviewed and further updated, as part of developing and establishing a comprehensive inter-agency Communitybased Complaints Mechanism (CBCM)-PSEA for Lebanon, in consultation with relevant stakeholders and affected communities. As lessons are learned in the application of the SOPs within the context of the emergency response to the Beirut port explosions, the SOPs will be updated by the PSEA Coordinator and co-chairs in consultation with the PSEA Network, as required. Any substantive changes will be brought to the attention of the RC/HC and HCT for consideration and approval, as part of regularly reporting to the HCT on PSEA progress and challenges.

Overall, in addition to applying to the Beirut port explosions response, the guidance and procedures agreed in this document, will also guide PSEA efforts, reporting and interagency referrals SEA for other areas of the humanitarian response in Lebanon, until the SOPs are updated and in the implementation of an inter-agency CBCM. Additionally, and in line with the HCT PSEA strategy, further strengthening linkages and coordination with development and peacekeeping entities, as well the Government of Lebanon, on PSEA will be addressed going forward to ensure a harmonized and unified approach across all actors.