17 Jan 2019

Lebanon – Severe Weather (DG ECHO, LARI Lebanon, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 January 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 17 Jan 2019 View Original
  • Strong wind, heavy rain, and snow has been affecting Lebanon, causing flash floods that resulted in casualties and damage.
  • As of 17 January at 8.00 UTC, media report that two people have died (one in Sidon District and one in Tyre District, southern Lebanon), one person is missing and nine people have been injured due to storm related events.
  • Humanitarian agencies supported by DG ECHO are responding to acute emergency needs resulting from the storm.

