Lebanon: Second Consultative Group Meeting on the Reform, Recovery and Reconstruction Framework [EN/AR]

Beirut, July 28, 2021 - The Consultative Group of the Reform, Recovery and Reconstruction Framework (3RF) held its second meeting yesterday.

The 3RF Consultative Group consists of the Government of Lebanon, Lebanese civil society, the European Union, United Nations, the World Bank and international donors. Together they monitor progress and give strategic direction to the reforms and activities under the 3RF.

Given the context of rapidly worsening socio-economic situation in Lebanon, Consultative Group members focused on next steps. Below is the co-chairs’ statement of the second 3RF Consultative Group meeting, which outlines the discussion and list of attendees.