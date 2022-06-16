Lebanon Revised Emergency Response Plan 2021 - 2022 Overview (As of 10 June 2022) [EN/AR]

Under the leadership of the Humanitarian Coordinator, the Emergency Response Plan (ERP) initially planned from August 2021 to July 2022 is extended and reviewed until the end December 2022 to take into account the increasing humanitarian needs among the most vulnerable Lebanese, migrants, and Palestine refugees in Lebanon (PRL).

Under the leadership of the Humanitarian Coordinator, the humanitarian community aims to continue providing multisectoral life-saving humanitarian support to 1 million people, in areas where the needs are the greatest.

Since its launch, until 10 June, thanks to the donors’ generosity, $197 million have been received which allowed to assist more than 600,000 people. Under this plan, the humanitarian community aims to scale up and sustain much needed humanitarian response to reach 1 million people in need in the most severe areas.

The ERP remains complementary to the support already provided through UNRWA programs and the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan (LCRP) to Syrian and Palestine refugees as well as Lebanese host communities.