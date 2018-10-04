Lebanon: Refugee Returns (as of 3 October 2018)

• As of 31 July 2018, Lebanon hosts 976,002 registered Syrian refugees. The highest concentration of Syrian refugees in informal settlements is in Arsal (Baalbek-Hermel region).

• Several waves of returns of Syrian refugees occurred in 2017-2018. Some were the result of local “cross-border agreements” between Hezbollah and other non-state armed groups, others were self-organized group returns. The General Security Office (GSO) is organizing these returns and UNHCR with some partners are present at the departure points. A UNHCR intention survey in 2017 showed that 89 per cent of Syrian refugees express the wish to ultimately return to Syria.

• While exact figures are not available, about 16,319 individuals are estimated to have returned from Lebanon to Syria in 2017-2018: 11,050 in 2017 and 5,269 in 2018 (as of 1st October 2018). Refugees mostly left Arsal, Chebaa and some villages in the Bekaa and South and returned to Homs, Idleb, Aleppo, and Rural Damascus.

• In July 2018, Lebanon officially welcomed a recent Russian proposal for the return of 890,000 Syrian refugees to their homeland in the near future; 300,000 from Turkey and 200,000 from European countries. Lebanon reportedly appointed its members for the joint Lebanese-Russian committee to coordinate refugee returns while Russia is yet to present its final lineup.

• A few months earlier, government officials and political parties were increasingly calling for returns with Hezbollah and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) taking initiatives in this regard. Hezbollah had started to organize returns with the Government of Syria by establishing dedicated centers in the South, Beirut and Bekaa. FPM launched on 11 July the “Central Committee for the return of Syrian refugees” to facilitate and encourage returns.