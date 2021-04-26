Lebanon: providing medical care for refugee children

Monday April 26, 2021

In Lebanon, over half of the population is in need of humanitarian assistance. That's a staggering 3,000,000+ people.

Many people in Lebanon -- including increasing numbers of refugees and asylum seekers -- are simply unable to meet their basic needs. These individuals and families rely on humanitarian aid to survive.

Life in a camp is incredibly challenging, with limited shelter, medical care and access to food.

We're working across Lebanon to support families in camps, supporting men, women and children in need. Children like three-year-old Nasreen*.

Nasreen: In need of medical care

Lana is just three years old and lives in a camp with her father, mother and two brothers aged seven and eight years old.

Nasreen was born with some health conditions. She was not able to walk like other children her age.

Her father works as a day construction worker and is unable to afford the cost of treatment for his only daughter. The doctors who examined her said that she had a cerebral disorder.

However, when she was examined by the pediatric doctor in the clinic funded by Islamic Relief, they requested further advanced examinations to confirm her diagnosis.

They discovered that she suffers from pelvis dislocation caused in childbirth. She was then referred to an orthopedic specialist for follow-up.

Today Nasreen visits the clinic regularly walking and holding her mother's hand. Her life has changed for the better as she benefits from the quality care service we have been able to provide. Nasreen's mother asks for continued support for the clinic as the family cannot afford the medical bills.

Thank you for your support. Please do continue donating to support Nasreen and many more children in need.

Thank you.

**Name has been changed to protect the individual's identity. *

The believers are like one body: when one part aches, the whole body aches.

Feel their pain and donate now.

DONATE NOW