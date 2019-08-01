01 Aug 2019

Lebanon - Protection of refugees (DG ECHO, UN, NGOs, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 01 Aug 2019

The implementation of the Lebanese Ministry of Labour plan to target undocumented foreign workers has so far resulted in over 600 cases of shop closures, fines or warnings in different Lebanese regions.

Given that access to legal residency remains challenging for the majority of Syrian refugees, they face a constant threat of being detained or even deported.

In addition, Palestinian refugee camps witnessed unrest and protests since the roll out of the Ministry of Labour plan. Palestinian refugees are requesting the recognition of their special status and situation in Lebanon.

