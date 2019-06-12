Lebanon – Protection concerns for Syrian refugees (ECHO, UN, NGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 June 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 12 Jun 2019 — View Original
- Lebanon is hosting almost 1 million Syrian refugees registered with UNHCR, which corresponds to the largest concentration of refugees per capita worldwide. Nine years into the crisis, anti-refugee rhetoric is on the rise and local authorities have expressed difficulties in maintaining a peaceful coexistence between refugees and host communities.
- Confrontation between local communities and Syrian refugees, as well as threats of demolition of so-called permanent refugee structures, took place in several areas during the past weekend. Such events can act as push factors for returns, creating an environment in which refugees may feel decreasingly welcome.
- A number of events increasingly affecting Syrian refugees (raids, evictions, demolitions, arrests, confiscation of documents, curfews, etc.) have been reported, coupled with related circulars/orders by the local authorities and enhanced law enforcement, since the beginning of 2019.
- Whilst Lebanon has always been presented as abiding to the principle of non-refoulement, recent deportations have actually raised particular concerns. The international humanitarian community is expressing wariness at the latent deterioration of the protection environment of Syrian refugees in Lebanon.