Lebanon Primary Health Care Network in Urgent Need of Fuel Support (March 2022)

Introduction to Primary Health Care (PHC) in Lebanon

In Lebanon, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) PHC Network is accessible to vulnerable Lebanese as well as other populations such as displaced Syrians and migrants through 254 Primary Health Care Centers (PHCCs) provide a comprehensive package of services including consultation, vaccination, medication for acute and chronic conditions, child health, noncommunicable disease care, sexual and reproductive health, malnutrition screening and management, mental health, disability services, dental care as well as health promotion and referral.

Crisis in Lebanon

Since 2019, Lebanon has suffered from an increasingly severe financial and economic crisis that has negatively impacted all sectors in the country. Concurrent crisis such as the Beirut Port Explosions and the COVID-19 pandemic have caused the situation to further deteriorate. The health system has been severely affected by the lack of basic utilities such as electricity, fuel and water, in addition to the currency exchange rate. As a result, PHCCs have struggled to maintain safe, accessible operations.

Emergency Response Plan (ERP) and Humanitarian Fuel Operation

The ERP was launched in August 2021 to respond to the effects of the current crisis. As part of the ERP, a humanitarian fuel operation supporting health facilities was made possible with the generous support of the United Nations Lebanon Humanitarian Fund (LHF) in 2021-2022. The operation has run from late September 2021 through March 2022 and is aimed at ensuring sufficient fuel required for basic and lifesaving services, by serving public hospitals, Primary Health Care facilities including MoPH Primary Health Care Centers (PHCCs), dispensaries and cold chain storage sites. The World Food Program (WFP) provided the logistics and operational support while the coordination was led by the Health Sector coordinated by the world Health Organization (WHO) and Amel Association in close collaboration with MoPH and UN Office for Humanitarian Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)1 .