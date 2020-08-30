Lebanon – Participation of M. Jean-Yves Le Drian in the launch of Operation A Ship for Lebanon (Marseille, 25 August 2020)

M. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, visited Marseille yesterday to take part in the launch of the humanitarian operation A Ship for Lebanon, as part of the air and sea bridge established by France following the explosions in Beirut on 4 August.

The Aknoul, a ship chartered by the CMA CGM Foundation, set off for Beirut. Under the partnership between the CMA CGM Foundation and the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs’ crisis and support unit, it is transporting a cargo of humanitarian donations for the Lebanese people, provided by public- and private-sector stakeholders: the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, the Ministry for Solidarity and Health, regional authorities, the conference of directors-general of university hospitals of France, national and international NGOs, voluntary organizations, United Nations agencies and businesses.

The Aknoul is taking more than 2,500 tonnes of reconstruction equipment, essential foodstuffs, hygiene products, rescue vehicles and medical equipment which will make it possible to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic and care for injured and sick people in the city’s hospitals.

When the ship arrives in Beirut, the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, through the action of the crisis and support unit and the French Embassy in Lebanon, will support the unloading of the aid and ensure the donations are handed to the beneficiaries identified – in particular, Beirut hospitals, the Lebanese Red Cross and the many local voluntary organizations involved in the emergency response to help the Lebanese people.