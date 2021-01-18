Lebanon: Multi-Sectoral Rapid Needs Assessment (December 2020)

EXECTUIVE SUMMARY

The Multisectoral Rapid Needs Assessment (RMSNA) analyzed a sample of Lebanese and Syrian families residing in Lebanon to provide a multi-sectoral update of this population situation. The content of this report demonstrates some deterioration in specific indicators, and the high levels of vulnerabilities that both Lebanese and Syrian refugees in Lebanon are presenting. About half of the households have an unstable employment status. Additionally, despite the various assistance programs to families, many of them continue to have medium or high food coping strategy index, and increased debt mainly in food and rent in all areas across the country. Besides, in light of the current dollar inflation crisis and the deteriorating socio-economic status, most families are getting paid below the minimum wage.