Lebanon Multi-Sectoral Needs Assessment | April 2020

Since October 2019 nationwide protests have erupted across Lebanon, sparked by a taxa on plan and fueled by citizens’ discontent with Lebanon's response to the deteriorating economic and financial situation alongside demands for achieving good governance and an independent judiciary. During this phase, vulnerable Lebanese and refugees reported having experienced negative repercussions to their income, thus falling short of meeting their basic rights and needs. Many businesses had to close, and hundreds of thousands of people became unemployed or experienced severe salary deductions. On 21 February 2020, Lebanon confirmed its first case of COVID-19, and subsequently imposed lockdown measures affecting the en re economy as well as access to services. This multi-sectoral needs assessment was conducted between April 20-30, 2020 via phone survey with 188 refugee households (HH) and 21 Lebanese HH with the aim of understanding the immediate implications of said developments on their needs as well as entry points for an appropriate response. To do so, DRC selected a sample from beneficiaries who, in the past six months, have been referred to protection, basic assistance, or health services through the Referral Information Management System (RIMS). While these findings are not to be generalised, they provide useful insights on the needs and priori es of some of the most vulnerable segments of Syrian refugees and displacement-affected communities.