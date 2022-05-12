Lebanon — Multi-Sector Needs of Migrants in Lebanon (May 2021)

Socioeconomic conditions in Lebanon have deteriorated dramatically, creating severe economic hardship across the country. State bankruptcy since 2019 has led to crippling inflation, widespread unemployment, and currency collapse, which together have triggered a sharp rise in the cost of living, and left thousands of households unable to meet their basic needs. The country’s economic collapse was exacerbated by COVID-19 and the suspension of work that followed, disrupting thousands of livelihoods, particularly for those earning daily wages. In Beirut, the devastating Port Explosions in August 2020 were another severe blow to peoples’ welfare, destroying houses, healthcare facilities, and businesses.

This MSNA 2021 exercise collected data on access to services, needs and vulnerabilities among Lebanese nationals, Palestine Refugees in Lebanon (PRL) and migrants. This report aims to complement findings from the 2020 MSNA in Beirut by providing an insight into how countrywide, migrants’ needs and vulnerabilities have evolved amid continuing economic decline. It presents data specifically related to migrants, including demographic profiles and in-depth multi-sector analysis of the challenges migrants face in accessing healthcare, livelihood opportunities and protection services. Findings also provide data on additional needs and vulnerabilities related to shelter, food security, and WASH. Overall, the report aims to reinforce baseline knowledge regarding migrant needs in Lebanon.