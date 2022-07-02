Lebanon MSNA Bulletin 2021 Key Findings (June 2022)

MULTI-SECTOR NEEDS ASSESSMENT (MSNA) OVERVIEW

Lebanon is currently facing a multi-layered crisis characterised by an acute economic contraction, a political crisis, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the continuation of the Syria crisis. These factors contributed to civil unrest, high poverty rates, limited functionality of public services, and drive household vulnerability more generally.

Even though some assessments have been conducted to understand the outliers of the current crisis on affected populations, information gaps continue to exist regarding the needs of Lebanese host communities, migrants, and refugees from the occupied Palestinian territory (Palestine refugees in Lebanon, or PRL).

To support an evidence-based humanitarian response, the United Nations (UN) Officer for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), with support from REACH Initiative (REACH) and the Emergency Operation Cell (EOC), conducted a countrywide Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA), funded by the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations unit (DG-ECHO) and the Lebanese Humanitarian Fund (LHF).

ASSESSMENT SCOPE AND GEOGRAPHIC COVERAGE

Primary data collection was conducted across almost the entirety of Lebanon, inclusive of all 24 out of 26 Qa’dat/Cazas/Cadastres. Two districts, Bent Jbeil and Nabatieh, were not accessible due to security-related constraints. For reporting purposes, data has been aggregated at a regional level.

This bulletin contains key inter-sectoral findings from the primary data collected in the frame of the MSNA 2021. Using the multi-sector needs index, it highlights key drivers and vulnerabilties across sectors and population groups. More detailed sectoral findings are presented in factsheets published in April 2022. Further in-depth analysis of both the primary data collected and secondary data available in Lebanon, is shared in a report published in April 2022. All related publications can be found here.