Lebanon : the Monaco Red Cross releases €25,000 in emergency aid

Monaco, 21/12/2021 – Following two explosions last year in the Port of Beirut causing substantial human and material loss, the Monaco Red Cross released funds to support the victims and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). Currently, the humanitarian crisis in Lebanon continues and it is urgent to come to their aid.

On 18th November 2021, the Federation launched a new emergency appeal to address the prolonged humanitarian crisis in Lebanon and support the actions of the Lebanese Red Cross (LRC) in the long term. The Monaco Red Cross is aware how serious the situation is and has promptly released 25,000 Euros from its own funds.

The ultimate target of this request for funding is 625,600 individuals, as well as support for the Lebanese Red Cross’s 2022-2024 strategy and plan in specific areas such as health and care, the integration of assistance, protection and prevention.

To join the efforts of the Monaco Red Cross, you can also make a donation. All funds donated will go towards supporting Lebanon.

Log on to: www.croix-rouge.mc/faire-un-don/

By cheque or in cash, at the Monaco Red Cross – 27 Boulevard de Suisse, Monaco