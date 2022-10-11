Lebanon - Migrant Presence Monitoring (MPM) Round 2, October 2022

This report presents the findings from IOM's Migrant Presence Monitoring (MPM) Round 2 data collection exercise conducted in Lebanon. Data collection took place between May and July 2022 and covered all districts in Lebanon. Through annual rounds, the MPM seeks to systematically assess geographic areas in Lebanon to quantify the presence of migrants. The information is used to support humanitarian assistance, coordination, and planning. The MPM relies on key informants who are mostly composed of migrant community representatives, Mukhtars, and Municipality officials, to provide reliable information in their geographical area. The assessed areas are small enough to ensure that the information collected is as detailed, precise, and reliable as possible. As during the 2021 MPM, data was collected on population size (number of migrants) and nationalities. The 2022 MPM also collected sex and age disaggregated data.

The information from IOM-MPM's findings, complementary to data from past assessments, aims to enable partners across the international community and Lebanese partners to have access to an evidence base on migrant presence, to support well-informed, targeted, and coordinated response. The complementary evidence generated from the MPM exercise also serves as a baseline and tertiary source for triangulation for other data collection exercises. For example, MPM data was used to develop of a sampling frame of migrants for the Multi-Sectorial Needs Assessment (MSNA) 2021 and 2022 exercises led by the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT).

The MPM assessment follows the methodology of IOM’s global Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Mobility Tracking component. Tailored to the operational context in Lebanon, the MPM assessment analyzes data to provide multi-layered information on the presence and mobility of migrants. This assessment aims to complement existing data collection exercises and it is implemented in coordination with key actors to maximize synergies, interoperability and avoid duplication.