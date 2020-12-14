Lebanon: m-VAM Vulnerability and Food Security Assessment (September - October 2020)

Highlights

• A slight improvement in terms of access to food and other basic needs is observed in September – October 2020 (36 percent of households faced access challenges versus 40 percent in July – August 2020). Similar improvements were registered with regard to households experiencing food shortages (49 percent versus 55 percent previously). This could be due to the increase in the value of the Lebanese Pound against the US Dollar in September – October versus the lowest ever rate registered in July 2020. This helped limit inflation during those months, as fewer households reported high prices as an access challenge.

• More households, however, reported having insufficient income as a reason for their market access challenges or for facing food shortages. This could be a possible result of more people losing their income sources.

• Fewer households stockpiled food (45 percent versus 50 percent in July and August), which could be explained by the lack of efficient resources to make stockpiling.

• 22 percent of households consumed inadequate diets (poor and borderline food consumption), up from 19 percent in July-August. In all governorates except for the South and Baalbeck- El Hermel, fewer households had an acceptable food consumption score compared to July – August.

• 85 percent of households reported consuming cheaper and less preferred food. Respondents reported eating proteins two days a week, pulses two and a half day a week, and fruits three days a week on average. In addition, 52 percent of respondents limited the portion size of meals. These results are very similar to July – August results.

• Important increases in the percentage of households unable to access healthcare services (34 percent versus 25 percent in July – August), which a lack of money reported as the main access challenge (74 percent of respondents).

• The increase in the unemployment rate (and the decrease in employment rate) compared to the respondents’ work status before the lockdown continued in September- October.

• Among those who have been employed pre-lockdown, very few reported working from home (1%) or having changed jobs (4%) during the two-month period.

• The nominal wages increased by about 5 percent in August-September. More than half of the respondents subjectively assess their wages to have been reduced compared to the usual amount, possibly indicating a sense of the erosion of earnings due to the multiple shocks they have been exposed to.