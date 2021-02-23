Lebanon: m-VAM Vulnerability and Food Security Assessment (November -December 2020)

Highlights

• A relapse in households’ ability to access food and other basic need was noted in November-December 2020, as 41 percent of households across the country reported having challenges in accessing basic needs compared to 36 percent reported in September-October and 40 percent in July-August.

• All governorates reported an increase in facing challenges to access goods compared to those reported in September- October especially in Beirut (40%), El Nabatiyeh (41%), and Mount Lebanon (46%).

• The food shortage situation worsened, with up to 55 percent of respondents stated having food shortages in November-December, compared to 49 percent in September-October.

• Lack of money continues to be the main barrier to accessing food and other basic needs among respondents. 64 percent stated that lack of money was a major challenge during November- December 2020, compared to 56 percent and 49 percent in the previous rounds respectively. This could be due to the exacerbated economic crisis along with the Covid-19 lockdown measures in November.

• Similar to the September-October results, 85 percent of households reported consuming cheaper and less preferred food.

• The proportion of households facing challenges to access healthcare is steadily increasing (36 percent in November-December up from 25 percent reported in July-August). Beirut and the North governorate recorded the highest percentage of households facing challenges in accessing health care (43 percent and 41 percent) and Mount Lebanon reported a considerable increase (37 percent, up from 30 percent in the September-October).

Lack of money remains a major barrier for seeking medical treatment in Lebanon.

• Employment and unemployment rates were similar in the September-October and November-December survey rounds – 40 percent and 39.5 percent respectively, both reflecting weaker labour market conditions compared to the respondents’ work status before the lockdown.

• Monthly wages in dollar terms appeared to have declined by 14 percent in October-November compared to August-September period. Nearly half of all employed respondents continue to perceive that their wages were lower relative to the usual amount, consistent with the erosion in the purchasing power of their earnings.