Lebanon m-VAM Vulnerability and Food Security Assessment, March - April 2021

Highlights

• A continuous deterioration in the ability of the Lebanese households to access food and other basic needs was noted during March-April 2021. Forty seven percent of the households reported having challenges in comparison to 43 percent reported in November-December 2020, nationally.

• Lack of money and travel restrictions were two major barriers for accessing markets during this round. This can be explained by the nationwide lockdown and the state of medical emergency imposed during the period of January- March 2021, in addition to the deeper deterioration of the economy and currency depreciation.

• Nationally, food insecurity among Lebanese households is found to be 22 percent during the period of MarchApril 2021. At the governorate level, the North is found to have the highest level of food insecurity (27 percent), followed by Akkar (26 percent), Baalbek El hermel, and El Nabatieh (25 percent each).

• Women-headed households, households having members with chronic diseases, and those who are unemployed were found to be more food insecure.

• The proportion of Lebanese households facing food shortage continues to increase during the reporting period 58 percent reported facing food shortages in the 14 days prior to the survey compared to 55 percent in November-December 2020.

• At the governorate level, Akkar recorded the highest significant proportion of food shortages (71 percent, up from 66 percent in the previous round) followed by North (63 percent up from 56 percent). Bekaa, North, and South governorates have the highest increase during the current round in comparison to November December 2021 period (up by 8 percent 7 percent &7 percent, respectively).

• The share of households adopting food consumption coping strategies is continuously increasing over time .

Restricting the consumption of adults in favour of children – the most severe consumption-based coping strategy – continues to increase where half of the households reported using this coping strategy during the current round compared to 48 percent in the previous round. Consuming less expensive food remains the strategy adopted by most of the respondents (86 percent).

• During March-April 2021, more than 60 percent of the Lebanese households were applying crisis coping strategies, while 17 percent adopted stress coping methods and 5 percent applied emergency coping strategies.

• In specific, more than half of the Lebanese households are reducing health and educational expenses while 44 percent are purchasing food on credit and 41 percent are borrowing cash.

• The proportion of households facing challenges to access healthcare slightly decreased during March-April 2020 to 33 percent (down by 3 percent in comparison to November-December 2020 round). Lack of money and lack of availability of medications were two major barriers.

• Employment was down by 7.9 percentage points in March-April 2021 compared to the first half of January 2021 while unemployment was up by 10.2 percentage points over the same period, reflecting the volatile labor market conditions and potential adverse impact of the latest lockdown on employment prospects.

• More than half of wage earners had the same (nominal) monetary income over the past year while about 41 percent experienced a decrease which further implied an erosion in purchasing power given rapidly rising prices over this period.

• About a third of households receive some form of social assistance with food from non-government sources being the primary form (52.7 percent) followed by cash assistance (30.8 percent).

• Most respondents considered their households as poor or very poor (47.2 percent) while a small fraction declared that they were financially well-off or wealthy (3.3 percent).