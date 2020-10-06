Lebanon: m-VAM Vulnerability and Food Security Assessment July – August 2020

Highlights

• Between July and August, 40 percent of households across the country had difficulties accessing markets to cover their food and other basic needs, mainly in Akkar (55 percent) and BaalbekEl Hermel (48 percent). Deteriorated purchasing power is the main reason why households could not make ends meet.

• The unemployment rate amongst respondents reached 49 percent in August 2020. The increase was more pronounced among respondents with lower levels of education.

• 19 percent of households consumed inadequate diets, with the highest prevalence observed in Akkar (38 percent), North (27 percent), and Baalbek-El Hermel (25 percent).

• Relying on less expensive and less preferred food is the most frequently reported food-based coping mechanism (implemented by 87 percent of households), followed by reducing portion sizes (56 percent of households). Akkar (25.0), Baalbek El-Hermel (23.0), and El-Nabatieh (23.4) are the governorates recording the highest reduced Coping Strategy Index (rCSI).

• 55 percent of households reported not to have enough quantity of food, with Akkar (68 percent) and Baalbek El-Hermel (63 percent) recording the highest prevalence. These two governorates also included the lowest share of households who were able to stockpile food (36.9 percent of households in each of these two governorates).

• The median take-home income reported in July was LBP 900,000, representing an increase of 18 percent compared to February. Yet, the increase in nominal wages was much lower than the steep increases in prices, reflecting a sharp decline in purchasing power.

• 56 percent of households included at least one member suffering from a chronic health conditions, implying the need to sustain higher expenditure on health when unemployment, salary cuts, and pressure on prices have further reduced household resources.

• One in four households reported having difficulties accessing healthcare nationwide, mainly in Akkar (36 percent of households) and Baalbek-El Hermel (33 percent). Lack of financial resources remained the main reason why households struggle to access healthcare (reported by 74 percent of respondents). In Beirut, respondents stated that lack of medicine and high prices of medical treatments were the major difficulties.