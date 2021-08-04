Lebanon: Livelihoods and Resilience

Strengthening household and community food security and resilience in Lebanon

The World Food Programme in Lebanon delivers livelihood and resilience programming to vulnerable Lebanese, Syrian refugees, and refugees of other nationalities towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 2: Zero Hunger and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

FOR INDIVIDUALS, COMMUNITIES, AND SYSTEMS

WPF delivers across the humanitarian to development spectrum to sustainably improve household food security and community resilience to economic and climatic shocks and stresses for vulnerable Lebanese and displaced populations, focusing on: