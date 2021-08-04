Lebanon + 1 more
Lebanon: Livelihoods and Resilience
Strengthening household and community food security and resilience in Lebanon
The World Food Programme in Lebanon delivers livelihood and resilience programming to vulnerable Lebanese, Syrian refugees, and refugees of other nationalities towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 2: Zero Hunger and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.
FOR INDIVIDUALS, COMMUNITIES, AND SYSTEMS
WPF delivers across the humanitarian to development spectrum to sustainably improve household food security and community resilience to economic and climatic shocks and stresses for vulnerable Lebanese and displaced populations, focusing on:
Income generation and employment creation
Strengthening of food systems
Natural resource management
Community asset creation