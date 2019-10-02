Lebanon: Livelihoods - 2019 Mid Year Dashboard

The mid year dashboard summarizes the progress made by partners involved in the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan and highlights trends affecting people in need.

The Livelihoods sector in Lebanon is working to: OUTCOME 1: Stimulate local economic development and market systems to create income generating opportunities and employment, OUTCOME 2: Improve workforce employability, OUTCOME 3: Strengthen policy development and enabling environment for job creation.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS OF THE SECTOR TO LCRP IMPACTS

During the first half of 2019, with 27 active partners, and even though further efforts are needed, the Livelihoods sector has demonstrated an increasing capacity to contribute to the creation and maintenance of job opportunities. Compared to end of August 2018, when only 1,089 jobs were created/maintained (1,063 maintained and 26 created) by July 2019 already 1,787 jobs have been created/maintained (1,708 maintained and 79 created). This has been the results of the support provided to 1,589 MSMEs and cooperatives through financial incentives, in-kind grants and technologic transfer.

With regards to Workforce employability, and in alignment with the 2019 Livelihoods sector strategy, partners have begun to address the mismatch existing between the demand and supply witnessed in previous years. The number of Vocational trainings provided has decreased in comparison to 2018 (16,745 in August 2018 vs 12,720 mid-year 2019) while the focus on career services and work-based learning opportunities has increased. By July 2019, 2,368 beneficiaries have been enrolled in Work-based learning (WBL) opportunities and 4,327 have been supported through careers services, counseling and others. (In 2018, Q2, only 1,586 benefitted from WBL opportunities).

Both host and refugee’ communities have been benefitting from interventions aiming at creating income opportunities. This has been particularly possible through labor intensive activities that have offered immediate support and relief to very vulnerable families, while benefitting 252 municipalities. By the end of June 2019, 13,869 people have actively participated in short-term activities benefitting indirectly another 62,410-vulnerable people.2 Through labor intensive interventions, for example around 828 hectares of forest have been reforested and this is expected to have a snowball effect on the region eco-system as well as on tourism.

Furthermore, many [Value Chains-related (VCs)](https://app.powerbi.com/view?r=eyJrIjoiY2RiZDg2ZjktNDE3ZS00N2E0LWFjM2MtY... TI5NDQtNDgzNy05OWY1LTc0ODhhY2U1NDMxOSIsImMiOjh9) interventions have been rolled out nationwide, more than a half in the agricultural sector.

The livelihoods sector will follow up closely with implementing agencies to capture the VCs interventions’ contribution on job creation.

Overall results have demonstrated an increase in women’s engagement in livelihoods interventions, (15,319 women vs 20,195 men-all nationalities). The women’s participation rate in labour intensive programmes continues to be low (3,177 women vs 10,894 men) but has increased compared to end of year 2018 (EoY 2018: 1,081 women vs 9,507 men). However, in Vocational Trainings (VTs) and home-based opportunities the number of women is higher when compared to those of men (6,825 women vs 5,895 men in VTs and 149 women vs 3 men in home-based opportunities). Moreover, some implementing partners have initiated programmes that focus specifically on women economic empowerment so their engagement in economic activities is likely to increase. Female headed HHs should be prioritized in partners’ targeting. Indeed, VaSyr 2018 figures report that 55 per cent of female headed HHs do not have a working member and they are 62 per cent more likely to engage their children in work.

The Livelihoods sector remains underfunded, with only $44m received until June 2019, of which $26.9m represents the carry-over from 2018. Despite these funding constraints, the results obtained so far constitute evidence of livelihoods partners’ ability to continue maintain Lebanon’s economic stability by mitigating the deterioration in the economic condition of vulnerable populations (LCRP S04). During the first half of the year, livelihoods partners were able to reach 35,574 beneficiaries-all nationalities.