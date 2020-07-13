Lebanon: Key Guidance on Remote Referrals - June 2020

This document provides guidance on remote Safe Identification and Referrals (SIR), drawing from inter-agency guidance on remote protection activities for vulnerable groups including elder persons, children at risk, children with disabilities, survivors of gender based violence (GBV), as well as two surveys conducted by DRC on access to services from beneficiaries’ perspective, and by the Referral Information Management System (RIMS) on referral practices of service providers during COVID-19.